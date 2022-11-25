 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck Historical Society debuts 'Prairie Pioneers: Early Families of Bismarck' TV series

The Bismarck Historical Society has debuted “Prairie Pioneers: Early Families of Bismarck,” a TV series featuring interviews with descendants of the capital city’s earliest citizens.

Over 30 interviews with the families behind The Grand Pacific Hotel, The Logan Building, The Dakota Zoo and The Kirkwood Mall are featured and also previously unshared family stories including disputes with General George Custer, where to get a tuna melt downtown and beating Arnold Palmer at golf.

The program airs Mondays at 7 p.m. and reruns 11 a.m. Wednesdays and 6:30 p.m. Saturdays on Dakota Media Access.

Full episodes are also available on the society's YouTube channel. 

