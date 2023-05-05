Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is featuring "Response to the Prairie" by Michael Dunn through May 26.

Member artist is Jonathan Wisthoff.

Dunn features the landscape from the Red River to western North Dakota, focusing on seeing versus looking and the emotion or sense of a particular place.

Wisthoff's work shows the prairie and its history through old barns and houses with the vast sky as a backdrop.

An opening reception that's free and open to the public will be held Friday from 5-7 p.m. with a gallery chat from both artists at 5:30. Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is at 422 E. Front Ave. and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.