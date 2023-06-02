Bismarck Art & Galleries Association will feature "Doug and Walter's Dog & Pony Show with 'real' artist Ned" by artists Walter Piehl, Doug Pfliger and Ned Krouse through June 30.
Member artist is Kathleen Stromstad.
The Piehl, Pfliger and Krouse exhibit displays color, line and shape through mixed media paintings, sculpture and ceramics.
Stromstad works mainly in oils and mixed media.
An opening reception that's free and open to the public will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. with a gallery chat from all artists and program recognizing volunteers at 5:30 p.m. Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is at 422 E. Front Ave. and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.