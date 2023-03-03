Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is featuring mixed media, drawing and painting of Arvin K. Davis Jr. through March 24.

Member artist is Michelle Gorres.

Davis uses bright colors, strong brush strokes, detailed line work, and splatters to get strong visuals exploring his thoughts dealing with anxiety, depression, social commentary, injustice and absurdity. Davis suggests viewers bring headphones to enjoy music incorporated into this exhibit.

"The juxtaposition of these two artists will make for an interesting display," said Lynae Hanson, gallery director. "On one hand we'll see art based on emotions and self-created pressures, and on the other, abandoned farmsteads that give us glimpse of the past."

Gorres often depicts rural life on the prairie with her drawing skills being central to her work.

An opening reception that's free and open to the public will be held Friday from 5-7 p.m. with a gallery chat from both artists at 5:30. Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is at 422 E Front Ave and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.