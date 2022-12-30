Bismarck gallery to feature Artisans of Annunciation Monastery, Sally Storslee

Bismarck Art & Galleries Association will feature the Artisans of Annunciation Monastery beginning Tuesday through Jan. 27.

Member artist will be Sally Storslee.

The sisters are celebrating their 75th anniversary as an independent monastic community in the region. The exhibit will include their paintings, pottery pieces, sculptures, carvings, quilts and vintage puppets.

"We are honored to be able to show the works of these artists -- many of which have never been on display at a public art gallery," said Lynae Hanson, gallery director. "These works are a recorded evidence of North Dakota's cultural heritage. By viewing them, we can all gain a better understanding of this region."

Storslee will exhibit her acrylic art created both plein air and in studio.

An opening reception that's free and open to the public will be held Jan. 6 from 5-7 p.m. with a gallery chat with Sister Nancy Gunderson at 5:30 p.m. Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is at 422 E Front Ave and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-3 p.m. Saturday.