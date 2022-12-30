 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bismarck gallery to feature Artisans of Annunciation Monastery, Sally Storslee

  • 0

Bismarck Art & Galleries Association will feature the Artisans of Annunciation Monastery beginning Tuesday through Jan. 27.

Member artist will be Sally Storslee. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The sisters are celebrating their 75th anniversary as an independent monastic community in the region. The exhibit will include their paintings, pottery pieces, sculptures, carvings, quilts and vintage puppets.

"We are honored to be able to show the works of these artists -- many of which have never been on display at a public art gallery," said Lynae Hanson, gallery director. "These works are a recorded evidence of North Dakota's cultural heritage. By viewing them, we can all gain a better understanding of this region."

Storslee will exhibit her acrylic art created both plein air and in studio.

An opening reception that's free and open to the public will be held Jan. 6 from 5-7 p.m. with a gallery chat with Sister Nancy Gunderson at 5:30 p.m. Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is at 422 E Front Ave and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-3 p.m. Saturday. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 50 best films turning 50 in 2023

The 50 best films turning 50 in 2023

As 2022 draws to a close, film enthusiasts are looking ahead to the most anticipated releases of 2023. But it's never too soon to start appreciating film anniversaries in the new year, and 2023 is chock-full of them.

Watch Now: Related Video

Five award contenders you can stream at home: 'Elvis', Glass Onion', and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News