Bismarck gallery hosts New York artist

  • 0

Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is hosting “Returning Home,” an exhibit by Tarryl Gabel, of Hudson Valley, New York, through Nov. 27.

Member artist Heather Adam is on display in the small gallery.

Gabel was born and raised on a cattle ranch on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota. She prefers to paint plein air but also paints still life, wildlife and Western-themed paintings when she can't be outdoors.

The focus for Adam, who was born and raised in Minot, is colored pencils.

The opening reception is 5-7 p.m. Friday at 422 E. Front Ave. in Bismarck. It's free and open to the public.

