Bismarck gallery features watercolors exhibit

Gallery 522 in Bismarck is featuring "Visions of North Dakota," an exhibit of watercolors by North Dakota artist Bro Halff.

The display includes nearly 30 original watercolors and limited-edition prints celebrating the publication of Halff’s new books, "North Dakota Days" and "North Dakota Travels." Both the artworks and the books will be available for purchase.

Gallery 522 is at 200 W. Main Ave., Suite 2, with the entrance on Mandan Street. It's open from 12-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

