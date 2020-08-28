Bismarck gallery features watercolors exhibit

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Gallery 522 in Bismarck is featuring "Visions of North Dakota," an exhibit of watercolors by North Dakota artist Bro Halff.

The display includes nearly 30 original watercolors and limited-edition prints celebrating the publication of Halff’s new books, "North Dakota Days" and "North Dakota Travels." Both the artworks and the books will be available for purchase.