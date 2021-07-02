Bismarck gallery features Bro Halff exhibit

Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is hosting an exhibit featuring artist Bro Halff.

Halff is known for his watercolors and poetry. He lives in Bismarck during the summer and in Hawaii the rest of the year. He maintains an art gallery and publishing house in San Diego, and his work can be seen at Gallery 522 in Bismarck on an ongoing basis.

The Bismarck Art & Galleries Association exhibit "Exploring the West: Watercolors by Bro Halff" opens Tuesday and runs through July 24. It features 37 works of art, including several featuring Bismarck landmarks.

The member artist during the exhibit is Minot's Carol Fielhaber, whose subject matter includes figures, feelings, messages and abstractions. Her work for this exhibit is done in acrylic and in a contemporary and often abstract manner.

A free public reception for the artists is scheduled 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday. Contact Bismarck Art & Galleries Association for more information at 701-223-5986.

