Bismarck filmmaker wins North Dakota Film Partnership

Glasser Images of Bismarck has won the North Dakota Film Partnership, the state Department of Commerce announced Tuesday.

The contest invited North Dakota filmmakers to produce a short film eight minutes or less showcasing the heart, soul and vibrancy of communities in the state. A panel of judges on Tuesday listened to live online pitches before making the decision.

“Glasser’s ideas were well thought out with unique and compelling storylines and locations,” state Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman said. “Their fresh perspective will provide us another resource to showcase the communities and people that make North Dakota a place to Be Legendary.”

Glasser Images will be awarded $25,000 to produce three short films to be used in the state's promotional efforts and premiere at the Main Street Summit in October in Bismarck.

All of the presentations can be found at: https://www.ndtourism.com/FilmNorthDakota.

