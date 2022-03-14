 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck Figure Skating Club sets annual show

The Bismarck Figure Skating Club will present its annual ice show at the VFW Ice Arena from Friday through Sunday.

“Mystery at the Movies” will feature 140 skaters performing individually and in groups, as well as the club’s 10 synchronized skating teams, including the nationally acclaimed Capital Ice Chips and Connection. The show also will include guest skaters Leah Neset and Artem Markelove, 2022 Junior Ice Dance national champions.

There will be four performances: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at https://bismarckfigureskatingclub.com/, or at the door two hours prior to each performance. The cost is $10 per person; children age 4 and under are free.

