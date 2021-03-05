Bismarck Figure Skating Club sets annual ice show

The Bismarck Figure Skating Club will perform its annual ice show March 19-21.

Last year's ice show was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's show involved more than 500 hours of coaching and practice time.

The show at the VFW Ice Arena is titled “A Disney Skate Away.” It will feature 140 skaters performing individually and in groups, as well as the club’s nine synchronized skating teams, including the Capital Ice Chips. That team earned a silver medal at the 2020 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships.

Four performances will be offered: Friday, March 19, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 20, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the VFW Arena door two hours prior to each performance. The cost is $10 per person; children age 4 and under are free. Ticket sales will be limited due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

