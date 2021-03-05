 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck Figure Skating Club sets annual ice show

Bismarck Figure Skating Club sets annual ice show

{{featured_button_text}}
The Bismarck Figure Skating Club will perform its annual ice show March 19-21.
Last year's ice show was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's show involved more than 500 hours of coaching and practice time.
The show at the VFW Ice Arena is titled “A Disney Skate Away.” It will feature 140 skaters performing individually and in groups, as well as the club’s nine synchronized skating teams, including the Capital Ice Chips. That team earned a silver medal at the 2020 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships.
Four performances will be offered: Friday, March 19, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 20, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the VFW Arena door two hours prior to each performance. The cost is $10 per person; children age 4 and under are free. Ticket sales will be limited due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "Raya and the Last Dragon"

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?
Entertainment

How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?

When most people hear "St. Patrick's Day" they usually associate the Irish holiday with shamrocks, drinking, and all things green. Not many know about the history behind the 5th century Christian missionary, St. Patrick and his contributions to Ireland. Test your knowledge and perhaps learn something new about this traditional Irish celebration!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News