Bismarck Event Center to host Bison watch party

The Bismarck Event Center is hosting a watch party for the North Dakota State vs. Central Arkansas football game on Saturday.

The watch party will be in the arena and Parking Lot D. Lineup for tailgating starts at 8 a.m., and tailgating runs from 10 a.m. until an hour after the game. Pregame starts at 1 p.m, with kickoff at 2:30 p.m.