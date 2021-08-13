Bismarck Event Center to feature new art

A new art installation outside the Bismarck Event Center will be put on permanent display beginning with a 4 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The project will replace the three sign panels on the monument outside the facility's south entrance with original art pieces from local artists.

It's an effort spearheaded by Project Group One of the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC’s Leadership Class of 2020, and funded by Dakota West Arts Council, Capital City Christmas, NISC, Main Street ND and the ND Council on the Arts.

