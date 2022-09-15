 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck Downtowners Street Fair brings music, food and crafts

Taking a wok downtown (copy)

Malcolm Richard, right, stirs a large wok filled with vegetables and noodles at the Pacific Rim Noodles booth during the 48th annual Downtowners Street Fair in Bismarck on Sept. 21, 2021. 

 Mike McCleary

The Downtowners 49th annual Street Fair expects to draw thousands of people to downtown Bismarck Friday and Saturday for the city's 150th celebration.

It will host over 180 artists, crafters and food vendors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

A new fair feature is a contest challenging patrons to crack the Street Fair money vault, and a returning feature is the Busker’s Corner with local musicians. The last stop of Bismarck’s 150th Celebration History and Mystery Tour also will be at the event with the final grand prize drawing Saturday.

The vendor map can be viewed at www.downtownbismarck.com.

Street closures

Several downtown Bismarck streets will be closed from 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The closures affect:

  • Broadway Avenue between Third Street and Sixth Street
  • North Fifth Street between Thayer Avenue and Main Avenue
  • North Fourth Street between Thayer Avenue and Main Avenue
  • All alleys leading into the closed streets.

"No parking" signs will be hung in affected areas. Any vehicles parking in these areas will be towed.

For information on parking ramps in the area, go to www.bismarckparkingauthority.com.

