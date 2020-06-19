Bismarck artist among 3 in state park residency program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Bismarck artist is among three chosen for this year's Artist in Residency Program at state parks.

The program is a partnership between the North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department and the North Dakota Council on the Arts. Three artists are chosen to each spend one week in a state park. The goal is to support North Dakota artists in creating works of art that showcase participating state parks while also providing opportunities for visitors.

"This partnership brings exceptional artists to our state parks to share the creativity of their work and the beauty of nature with park visitors that can inspire generations to come," state Parks Director Andrea Travnicek said.

Turtle River State Park will host Megan Hanson of Grand Forks July 12-19, and Lewis & Clark State Park will host Shalini Agarwal of Fargo Aug. 2-9. New this year is an extended residency during the winter season. Cross Ranch State Park will host Johnathan Campbell of Bismarck next February 7-17.

This project is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. In the past 12 years, 11 state parks have hosted more than 25 artists. More information is available at www.nd.gov/arts.

