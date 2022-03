Bismarck Art & Galleries this month is hosting “Of Time and Place," an exhibit by Joy Flynn.

Member artist Steven Holmes is on display in the small gallery.

Flynn, a Bismarck native, has taught drawing classes at the Savannah College of Art & Design in Georgia for 30 years, and has exhibited throughout the country. Holmes, of Garrison, paints wildlife scenes.

Bismarck Art & Galleries is at 422 E. Front Ave. The Opening Reception is this Friday from 5-7 p.m. It's free and open to the public.

