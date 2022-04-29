Bismarck art gallery features Christy Dickinson

Bismarck Art & Galleries next month is hosting “Vibrant Intersections," an exhibit by Christy Dickinson.
Member artist Michelle Marmon will be on display in the small gallery.
Dickinson, of St. Paul, Minnesota, practices the connection of art to functional textiles, and draws inspiration from mud cloths of Mali and quilts.
Marmon, of Beach, is a painter, illustrator, muralist, and community arts leader.
Bismarck Art & Galleries is at 422 E. Front Ave. The Opening Reception is Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. It's free and open to the public.