Bismarck Art & Galleries hosts 'Serendipity'

Bismarck Art & Galleries this month is hosting an exhibit by Valley City artist Sharon Linnehan.

“Serendipity” will be on display through Jan. 29 at the gallery at 422 E. Front Ave. in Bismarck. Member artist Nancy Walter will be featured in the small gallery.

Linnehan works are monotypes that are unique prints. Unlike other fine art prints which are made in a series of identical images called an edition, each of her monotypes is a one-of-a-kind artwork made on an etching press.

An opening reception is set for 5-7 p.m. Friday. It's free and open to the public. 

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1-3 p.m. Saturdays.

