Bismarck Art & Galleries hosts Holiday Art Show

More than 40 member artists have artwork on display. Mediums include pottery, acrylic, pastel, oil, colored pencil, mixed media and photography. Unlike regular exhibits, this is a promotional exhibit for artists to sell their artwork for holiday gifts.

The Opening Reception is 5-7 p.m. this Friday. The show will run through Dec. 22 at the gallery at 422 E. Front Ave. The gallery is free and open to the public. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1-3 p.m. Saturdays.