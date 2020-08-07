Bismarck Art & Galleries hosts exhibit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is hosting the 9th Annual Square Foot Exhibit.

The free exhibit features more than 100 pieces of artwork from 71 artists in 16 states. Each piece of artwork measures a square foot. All paintings will be sold for $150 each. There is a variety of styles, mediums and skill levels.

The exhibit is at the gallery at 422 E. Front Ave. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. A virtual tour of the exhibit will be available later this month on the association website at www.bismarck-art.org.

The exhibit is sponsored by Peter and Ruth Woodrow and Terry and Cathy Kristensen, and in part by the North Dakota Council on the Arts, Dakota West Arts Council and The Thomas and Frances Leach Foundation.

