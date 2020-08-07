You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck Art & Galleries hosts exhibit

Bismarck Art & Galleries hosts exhibit

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is hosting the 9th Annual Square Foot Exhibit.

The free exhibit features more than 100 pieces of artwork from 71 artists in 16 states. Each piece of artwork measures a square foot. All paintings will be sold for $150 each. There is a variety of styles, mediums and skill levels.

The exhibit is at the gallery at 422 E. Front Ave. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. A virtual tour of the exhibit will be available later this month on the association website at www.bismarck-art.org.

The exhibit is sponsored by Peter and Ruth Woodrow and Terry and Cathy Kristensen, and in part by the North Dakota Council on the Arts, Dakota West Arts Council and The Thomas and Frances Leach Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horseback outfitters want riders back in the saddle
Entertainment

Horseback outfitters want riders back in the saddle

LOS CERRILLOS, N.M. (AP) — Meandering along a dusty trail on the back of a horse, with a vast New Mexico landscape of layered mountains, red rocks and blooming claret cup cactuses spread across the horizon, one can temporarily forget the world is suffering from a pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Made in Italy' & 'Howard'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News