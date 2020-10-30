Bismarck Art & Galleries hosts crafts exhibit

Bismarck Art & Galleries is hosting the "Fine Crafts of North Dakota Exhibit" representing 16 craftspeople from across the state.
Crafts in the display include everything from a dog sled and a handcrafted custom canoe to blown glass and metal sculptures. Artists include Rex Cook of Dickinson, and David Ely, Wayne Metcalf and Shelly Sayler, all of Bismarck.
The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 21. It's sponsored by Mike and Karen Nathe, Allan and Dominque Stenehjem, and Tim and Kelly Pansegrau. It's also sponsored in part by the North Dakota Council on the Arts and The Tom & Frances Leach Foundation.
The gallery is free and open to the public. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1-3 p.m. Saturdays.
