Bismarck Art & Galleries features ceramic artist

Bismarck native Shelly Sayler is the featured artist this month at the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association.
Sayler is a ceramic artist who owns Nodakian Studios in Bismarck. The exhibit featuring her art opened Tuesday. All of the pieces are high-fired stoneware, highly decorative, showcasing her use of sgraffito and Mishima technique, and/or her use of patterns and repetitive texture, all of which is adapted from her paintings and sketchbooks.
Fifty percent of proceeds from the exhibit will benefit the Adopt-a-Block food assistance program.
Member artists are Mary Adams, Bismarck, and Eileen Zahakos, Toronto. They're sharing the Members Gallery.
The association gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.