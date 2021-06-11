 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck Art & Galleries features ceramic artist
0 Comments

Bismarck Art & Galleries features ceramic artist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck native Shelly Sayler is the featured artist this month at the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association.

Sayler is a ceramic artist who owns Nodakian Studios in Bismarck. The exhibit featuring her art opened Tuesday. All of the pieces are high-fired stoneware, highly decorative, showcasing her use of sgraffito and Mishima technique, and/or her use of patterns and repetitive texture, all of which is adapted from her paintings and sketchbooks.

Fifty percent of proceeds from the exhibit will benefit the Adopt-a-Block food assistance program.

Member artists are Mary Adams, Bismarck, and Eileen Zahakos, Toronto. They're sharing the Members Gallery. 

The association gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

R. Kelly fires half of legal team ahead of sex abuse trial

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History is turning toward Black history: In Chicago’s DuSable debate, in remembering the Tulsa Massacre. Five books guide the way.
Entertainment

History is turning toward Black history: In Chicago’s DuSable debate, in remembering the Tulsa Massacre. Five books guide the way.

CHICAGO — Ephraim Martin has been asking Chicago, and asking Chicago, and asking Chicago, for years to honor Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, the first permanent non-indigenous settler of the land that became Chicago. He’s been asking for nearly 30 years. He’s asked the city to erect a 25-foot statue of DuSable, and to create a DuSable city holiday. He also wants Lake Shore Drive renamed for ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News