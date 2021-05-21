 Skip to main content
Bismarck Art & Galleries Association sets flea market
Bismarck Art & Galleries Association will hold its annual For Art’s Sake Flea Market next month.

The event is scheduled from 12-5 p.m. on Friday, June 4, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, at 422 E. Front Ave. in Bismarck.

The association is accepting donations for the flea market through June 2. Suggested items are books, cookware, dishes, bikes, linens and bedding, camping gear, toys, furniture and yard equipment. No shoes or clothing are requested. Donations can be dropped off at the gallery Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations are tax deductible.

For more information call 701-223-5986.

