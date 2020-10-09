 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck Art & Galleries Association hosting Fall Art Show

Bismarck Art & Galleries Association hosting Fall Art Show

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is hosting its 76th annual Fall Art Show, “Autumn Artistry.”

The exhibit that runs through Oct. 23 features more than 70 local and regional artists and more than 170 works of art  representing all mediums. Bismarck artist Brad Leis juried the show.

Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is at 422 E. Front Ave. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close
Entertainment

Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — In the latest blow to the beleaguered film industry, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. is temporarily shuttering its locations Thursday due to a lack of blockbusters on the calendar and major domestic markets like New York remaining closed.

Watch Now: Related Video

The mysterious world of in-flight meals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News