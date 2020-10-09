Bismarck Art & Galleries Association hosting Fall Art Show

The Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is hosting its 76th annual Fall Art Show, “Autumn Artistry.”
The exhibit that runs through Oct. 23 features more than 70 local and regional artists and more than 170 works of art representing all mediums. Bismarck artist Brad Leis juried the show.
Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is at 422 E. Front Ave. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
