Bismarck Art & Galleries announces next exhibit

“Father & Son – The Beast Within Us” by artists Paul and Dakota Noot will be on exhibit through March 27 at Bismarck Art & Galleries.

Member artist Carol Ritterath will be on display in the member’s gallery.

Paul Noot is head of the Visual Arts Department at Bismarck High School. Dakota Noot is teaching at Orange Coast College, Oxnard College in California and at Multicultural Children’s Art. Retterath lives on a farm and ranch west of Washburn.

Bismarck Art & Galleries is at 422 E. Front Ave. The opening reception is Friday, March 5, from 5-7 p.m. Introduction of artists will take place at 5:30 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. 

