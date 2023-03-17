The Bismarck Art and Galleries Association will host the 13th To Be Hung Over sale, an opportunity for those with original art to remarket their pieces, April 4-7.

The cash and carry-based sale and artwork will change daily.

Pieces must be registered with BAGA by March 24. Registration forms are available at the BAGA website, www.bismarck-art.org. More information may be obtained by calling BAGA at 701-223-5986.

There will be an opening reception, free and open to the public, from 5-7 p.m. April 4.