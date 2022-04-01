 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck Art and Galleries planning 12th To Be Hung Over sale

The Bismarck Art and Galleries Association will host the 12th To Be Hung Over sale, an opportunity for those with original art to remarket their pieces, April 5-9.

The cash and carry-based sale and artwork will change daily. 

Pieces must be registered with BAGA. Registration forms are available at the BAGA website, www.bismarck-art.org. More information may be obtained by calling BAGA at 701-223-5986.

The exhibit will include original art by local and regional artists. Artwork includes paintings, pottery, mixed media, prints and collectibles.

There will be an opening reception, free and open to the public, from 5-7 p.m. April 5.

