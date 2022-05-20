BAGA to host For Art's Sake Flea Market

Bismarck Art & Galleries Association will hold its annual For Art’s Sake Flea Market from noon-5 p.m. on June 3 and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on June 4.
The flea market will offer bargain shoppers a large assortment of household items, furniture, dishes, antiques, decorative items, linens, collectibles, toys, glassware and books.
BAGA is accepting donations for the flea market through June 1. Donations can be dropped off at the gallery at 422 E. Front Ave. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
For more information or questions, call 701-223-5986.