Badlands Music Teachers Association hosts piano recital and workshop

The Badlands Music Teachers Association will host a piano recital and workshop on Oct. 3 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 614 11th St. E in Dickinson.

The workshop featuring Minot State University faculty Dianna Anderson will begin at 12:15 p.m. followed by the recital at 1:30 p.m. The topic of the workshop is “Cultivating Persistence in Young Music Students.”

Both events are free and open to the public. RSVP by Oct. 1 to attend the complimentary lunch at 11:30 a.m. Call Priscilla Keogh at 701-290-9145.

