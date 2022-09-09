Badlands film to set premiere in Bismarck

A Western film shot in the North Dakota Badlands last year is set to premiere in Bismarck at the Grand 22 Theatres.

Showings of "Sanctified" are set for Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.sanctifiedfilm.com. Additional showings are scheduled throughout North Dakota.

"Sanctified" was produced by local companies Canticle Productions and D&N Cinematics along with Minnesota production company Headwaters Entertainment. Its producer is Dan Bielinski, program chair of Dramatic Arts at the University of Mary.

The film tells the story of an outlaw who is rescued from death by a nun traveling through the Badlands. She nurses him back to health in exchange for him guiding her to a church in Williston. A friendship develops between the two as they learn to work together to survive the dangerous journey.