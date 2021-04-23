'Baby Shark Live!' coming to Bismarck Event Center

Doors will open for the June 10 concert at 5 p.m., with the show starting an hour later. The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark.

The "Baby Shark" theme song has been in the Billboard Hot 100's Top 50 for 17 weeks and become the only RIAA Diamond certified children’s single. The "Baby Shark Dance" video has more than 8.1 billion views, making it the most viewed video in the history of YouTube. Nickelodeon is now airing the preschool TV series "Baby Shark’s Big Show!"