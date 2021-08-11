Autumnfest Parade returning in Bismarck after last year's pandemic cancellation

The annual Autumnfest Parade in Bismarck is returning after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The traditional parade in years past has featured bands, music, community organizations, floats, horses and clowns. It begins at the state Capitol grounds and continues south down Sixth Street. At East Avenue A, the parade turns right, travels west for two blocks to Fourth Street, then proceeds north on Fourth Street, finishing at the Capitol's west parking lot.

Thousands of people attend the parade, which dates to the early 2000s. This year's event is Saturday, Sept. 18, beginning at 10 a.m.

Last year's parade was called off due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the area. Active cases statewide at the time numbered more than 2,500 and were rapidly climbing. Parade coordinator Scott Johnson at the time said he felt it would be irresponsible to promote a large gathering of people.

Active virus cases have fallen dramatically since the peak last November, though they're starting to rise again due to the highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant. There were 860 active cases in North Dakota on Wednesday.

People can start registering at ndautumnfest.com for next month's parade, Johnson said Wednesday. For more information, go to the site or call Johnson at 701-471-1121.

