Autumnfest Parade is Saturday
The annual Autumnfest Parade in Bismarck is Saturday morning in the Capitol area.

The traditional parade in years past has featured bands, music, community organizations, floats, horses and clowns. It wasn't held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It begins at the state Capitol grounds at 10 a.m. and continues south down Sixth Street. At East Avenue A, the parade turns right, travels west for two blocks to Fourth Street, then proceeds north on Fourth Street, finishing at the Capitol's west parking lot.

Thousands of people typically attend the parade, which dates to the early 2000s.

