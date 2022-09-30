Autumn art show opens Tuesday at BAGA

Bismarck Art & Galleries Association celebrates the 78th annual Fall Art Show beginning Tuesday through Oct. 28.
This exhibit features 64 local and regional artists. There are more than 170 works of art on display representing all mediums. Artist and former Bismarck State College graphic design instructor Tom Marple juried the show.
All the works of art also may be selected for display at the Elsa Forde Gallery at BSC and the Clairmont gallery at the University of Mary following the BAGA exhibit.
The exhibit opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday with an opening reception, awards presentation and gallery selections from 5-7 p.m. at Bismarck Art & Galleries Association, 422 E. Front Ave. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-3 p.m. Saturday.