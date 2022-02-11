Author featured at Heritage Center

Treuer is the Minnesota author of "The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee, Native America from 1890 to the Present." He'll give a one-hour presentation in Russell Reid Auditorium at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck on Sunday, Feb. 20, from 2-4 p.m. It will be followed by a question-and-answer session and a book signing. The book will not be available for purchase.