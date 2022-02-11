 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Author featured at Heritage Center

Humanities North Dakota will present author David Treuer as the February GameChanger Ideas Festival featured scholar.

Treuer is the Minnesota author of "The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee, Native America from 1890 to the Present." He'll give a one-hour presentation in Russell Reid Auditorium at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck on Sunday, Feb. 20, from 2-4 p.m. It will be followed by a question-and-answer session and a book signing. The book will not be available for purchase.

The event is free and open to the public. It's part of the Heritage Center’s Sensational Sundays series.

