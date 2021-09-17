 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auditions set Saturday for 'The Nutcracker'
0 Comments

Auditions set Saturday for 'The Nutcracker'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Northern Plains Dance will hold open auditions Saturday for its December production of "The Nutcracker."

The auditions are for local children ages 4-18 and for adults of all ages, at the studio at 1416 E. Front Ave. in Bismarck. There are more than 100 available roles. There is no charge to audition, but preregistration is required, at northernplainsdance.org/auditions.

The show will be performed Dec. 10-12 at the Belle Mehus Auditorium downtown.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye West supports Kim Kardashians Met Gala look

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News