Auditions set Saturday for 'The Nutcracker'

Northern Plains Dance will hold open auditions Saturday for its December production of "The Nutcracker."
The auditions are for local children ages 4-18 and for adults of all ages, at the studio at 1416 E. Front Ave. in Bismarck. There are more than 100 available roles. There is no charge to audition, but preregistration is required, at northernplainsdance.org/auditions.
The show will be performed Dec. 10-12 at the Belle Mehus Auditorium downtown.
