Auditions for 'End of the Rope' film set in Bismarck, Watford City

Auditions are scheduled later this month in Bismarck and Watford City for the planned film "End of the Rope."

The movie is a true story about the last lynching in North Dakota. It's based on a book of the same name written by McKenzie County native Dennis Johnson.

The film is a collaboration between Producer Daniel Bielinski of Canticle Productions and the Bismarck-based production company D&N Cinematics. Charlie Griak will be directing. Production will begin this August, with release slated for 2022.

Auditions are 2-6 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Teddy's Residential Suites in Watford City; and 2-6 p.m. Sunday, March 28th, at D&N Cinematics in Bismarck. For more information, go to https://www.endoftheropefilm.com/casting.

