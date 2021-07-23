 Skip to main content
Young Bards to perform “Shakespeare Our Way”
The Young Bards will perform “Shakespeare Our Way” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck.

The Young Bards is Capitol Shakespeare’s youth theater program. The group will perform scenes from "Romeo and Juliet," "Merchant of Venice," "Much Ado About Nothing," "Two Gentlemen of Verona" and "A Midsummer Nights Dream."

The performance is free and open to the public. It's part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series.

