The Young Bards will perform “12th Night in 15 minutes” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck.

The Young Bards is Capitol Shakespeare’s youth theater program. The group will perform Shakespeare’s romantic comedy "12th Night," and the play will be reduced to about 15 minutes.

The performance is free and open to the public. It's part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series.