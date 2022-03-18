U-Mary cast performing original play

The history and dramatic arts programs at the University of Mary have created an original play to honor the experiences of European immigrants as well as the cowboys and ranchers who came to the North Dakota frontier.

"Voices of the Badlands" is the product of a year’s worth of research from interviews preserved through the State Historical Society of North Dakota. The theater production features 24 student cast and crew members and debuts Friday with a dinner theater production beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Additional shows with no dinner will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. at Founder’s Hall in the Lumen Vitae University Center on campus. Tickets are $10 for adults and are available only outside Founder’s Hall prior to each show.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3CONmvQ.

