TruNorth Theatre presents 'Love Letters'

TruNorth Theatre in the Frances Leach High Prairie Arts and Science Complex in Bismarck is presenting A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters" through Valentine's Day.

Shows Friday and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday's performance is at 2 p.m. Saturday's show includes an option for a Laughing Sun Brewery dinner, for an added price.

For more information and tickets, go to https://www.trunorththeatre.org/tickets.

