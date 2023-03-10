The University of Mary Theater Department is performing the "The Music Man" next weekend in downtown Bismarck.

Performances of the musical are scheduled for 7 p.m. March 17-19 with a 2 p.m. matinee performance March 18 at the Belle Mehus Auditorium. High school students can attend the matinee for free with their student ID and are invited to a post-show talkback with cast and crew.

“I hope our audiences come out of the show with a new love for musical theater,” said Daniel Bielinski, U-Mary theater director and chair. “There’s a reason this show has achieved the popularity it has. It’s been a pleasure to work on this show with the cast and crew from the University of Mary.”

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the box office. Tickets for U-Mary students, faculty, staff are free with their school ID.