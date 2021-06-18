Student art fair opens at Capital Gallery

The Capital Gallery in downtown Bismarck has opened its first “Schools Out! Student Art Fair.”

For the rest of June, the gallery will feature art from 12 local student artists, who have a chance to earn a $1,000 scholarship.

“We are very pleased to have a remarkable collection of pieces represented in our first student show,” gallery co-director Marci Narum said.

Most of the student pieces are for sale. A percentage of the sales will benefit the Capital Gallery Student Art Fund.

The community is invited to come to the gallery and cast their vote for the people's choice award before June 23.

The gallery will host a reception on June 23 at the gallery for the artists and their parents, teachers, friends and fans. The event will include prizes provided by Carden Custom Framing and several other awards.

For more information, visit www.TheCapitalGallery.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0