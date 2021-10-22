School to perform 'Getting to Know Cinderella'

Shiloh Christian Middle School will present Rogers and Hammerstein's "Getting to Know Cinderella" on Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. in the Heringer Auditorium at the Bismarck school.

Rogers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" was first made for television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews and was later produced on Broadway. Songs include "Fol-de-Rol," "It's Possible" and "Step Sister's Lament."

The school is performing a shortened version, making it suitable for young children to attend. A free, public afternoon tea to meet Cinderella and the Fairy Godmother will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Parents are encouraged to dress up their children as little princesses and princes to greet Cinderella.

Tickets for the performance are $8.

