Northern Plains Dance presents 'The Nutcracker' this weekend

Northern Plains Dance’s annual holiday production of "The Nutcracker" is this weekend at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck.

Public performances will be Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 pm.

"The Nutcracker" features more than 180 performers, including students from Northern Plains Dance and Bismarck-Mandan community members, alongside professional dancers from around the country. Nathan Powell from Boise, Idaho, will perform the role of the Nutcracker Prince. Isabelle Overstreet of Los Angeles will perform the role of Sugar Plum Fairy. Preston Patterson of Atlanta will perform the roles of Snow King and Russian Trepak. Local students Isabella Kalberer and Shelby Sandberg will perform the role of Snow Queen and Clara.

Reserved ticket prices range from $20-35, with discounts for seniors 65 and over and children under 12. Tickets are available online at www.northernplainsdance.org, by calling 701-530-0986, or at the Belle Mehus Auditorium Box Office one hour before performances.

For more information, contact Mackenzie Schmaltz at 701-530-0986 or email dance@northernplainsdance.org.