Medora Musical sets tour for annual Christmas show

The Medora-themed Christmas Show has scheduled performances in 20 communities in four states in November and December.

It's the sixth year for the show. There will be shows in the Dakotas, Montana and Minnesota, including 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows Dec. 22 at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in Bismarck.

The traveling holiday show features past and present performers. Featured act The Waddington Brothers acoustic quartet has been added to this year’s program.

“It’s a wholesome, family-friendly show that really puts people in a celebratory holiday mood,” Producer Bill Sorensen said. “Once we perform in a community they want us to keep coming back year after year.”

Sorensen, a former Bismarck mayor and retired host of the Medora Musical, will host this year's holiday show, titled “Christmas Memories.”

Tickets and more information including a tour schedule are available at www.medora.com.