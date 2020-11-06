Matz exhibit on display in downtown Bismarck

Robert Matz is showcasing a solo art exhibit at The Capital Gallery in downtown Bismarck.
The exhibition titled “Continuum” runs through the end of the year at 109 N. 4th St. Admission is free.
Matz retired from the Bismarck Public Schools system in 2016 after 38 years of teaching art. He received the North Dakota Council on the Arts Fellowship Award in 1991. His artwork reflects feelings about culture, humor and history of the prairie.
For more information, visit www.thecapitalgallery.com.
