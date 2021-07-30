Library hosts free art camp for kids

The North Dakota Women’s Network and Youth Action Council through a partnership with the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is offering an art camp Aug. 2-5.

Art Empowered: A Camp For Kids will focus on women who helped shape the art world despite all the challenges before them. Campers will learn about female artists and their art styles, and will be able to make their own projects in those styles.

The event will be held at the library in meeting room C from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day.

The camp is free and open to kids ages 8 to 12. Art materials will be supplied free of charge courtesy of Dakota West Arts Council. Campers should come with a snack, clothes that can get paint on them and imagination.

Registration is required and can be found at secure.givelively.org/event/north-dakota-womens-network/art-empowered-a-camp-for-kids.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0