Legacy High School will perform Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic "Cinderella" at the school auditorium next week.

Performances on Dec. 2, 3 and 4 (Thursday through next Saturday) are at 7 p.m.; on Dec. 5 (next Sunday) at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door: Adults $10, seniors and K-12 students $5, and preschool children $1. Bismarck Public Schools employees and families get in free with a name badge.

