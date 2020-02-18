Greta Thunberg mural finds home in Fargo; unveiling could coincide with Fargo Film Festival

A Fargo businessman has found a home for a mural of Swedish teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg that caused days of turmoil in Bismarck, and he hopes to have it displayed in time for next month’s Fargo Film Festival.

The festival is featuring a screening of the documentary "Balkowitsch," about the Bismarck artist who created the mural and had planned to display it on the side of a downtown Bismarck bakery before it sparked threats of boycotts and talk of possible vandalism against the business.

Balkowitsch uses a photography method known as “wet plate collodion," which dates more than 150 years and involves wetting glass with various chemicals before inserting the plate into a camera and then developing the photo. His art is displayed in places ranging from the Smithsonian Institution to the Swedish History Museum to the Library of Congress, where his original photo of Thunberg is housed.

The image, titled "Standing for Us All," is one he preserved when she visited the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in October to promote her anti-fossil fuel message. The mural, like her visit, didn’t play well in Bismarck, a conservative city near the state’s western coal country and prolific Bakken oil patch.